From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM), a political lobby, has made a call to North Central political leaders and stakeholders, particularly senators Tanko Almakura and George Akume, to aspire to the Presidency rather than political party chairman.

The convener and chairperson of the group, Dr Nghargbu K’tso, made the call at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, stating the region’s position on the 2023 presidential election.

During the town hall meeting which took place in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, at the Sandaji Conference Hall, Dr K’tso said the North Central more than any other Nigerian region stands to present the perfect compromise candidate in 2023.

He also explained that the region is the host to the seat of power that has never produced an elected president or vice president since Independence.

‘It is a clear case of political injustices crying for correction,’ Dr K’tso said, urging that the region ‘should be given the opportunity in 2023 and aided to secure it to quell brewing division and, most importantly, to provide a passage for the nation through the current political zoning.

As disintegration threatens, the core remains the centripetal force to keeping our great nation unified. When things start to fall apart, only the centre can hold,’ he cautioned.

The chairperson, while explaining a video clip of gross marginalisation of the middle belt region, said that the Southern Governors’ forum and their counterparts had adopted diametrically opposed positions to the question of which region produces the next president, with neither side prepared to blink or back down.

K’tso advised North Central political leaders to take up a position, calling it a ‘win-win solution that solves this imbroglio…’

Daily Sun has reported that both Sen Almakura from Nasarawa and Senator George Akume from Benue had declared their intentions to run for Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

And while Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its chairmanship to the North, it is presumed that it would finally be zoned to the North Central.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .