John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq, SAN, OFR, the father of the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The Governors’ Forum described the death of the Governor’s father as a loss not only to Kwara State but to the entire North as the deceased was the first lawyer in the region.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, sympathised with the Kwara State governor and urged him to take solace in God, saying: ‘He is the one that gives and takes life, adding that the late jurist lived a fulfilled life, promoting the development and growth of the Region as well as the country at large.’

The statement said though his wise counsel and elderly advice would be greatly missed, the Forum prayed Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings on earth and reward him with Aljannatu Firdausi as well as give the family and well-wishers fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Born in 1927, the late Pa Folorunsho Abdulrazaq was the Mutawali of Ilorin, the Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria) and was the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

He died in the early hours of Saturday the 25th of July, 2020.

The deceased is survived by an aged wife Alhaja Raliat Abdulrazaq, and children, among them the incumbent Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and many grandchildren.