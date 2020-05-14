John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has congratulated the newly appointed Chief Of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, for his appointment, describing it well-deserved.

The Forum says Professor Gambari was the right choice that can fill the vacuum created following the death of the previous Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement in Minna on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berge, said the appointment of Professor Gambari is coming at a time that President Buhari needs highly experienced individuals that will help him achieve his programme of moving the country to the next level.

Governor Bello pointed out that the appointment of professor Gambari is not only commendable but laudable considering the fact that he is a seasoned scholar and experienced diplomat with a track record of achievements.

The North Central Governors’ Forum expressed the hope that the new Chief of Staff will bring his wealth of experience to bear to ensure growth and development across the country.

“I urge you to take up the new task with all sense of responsibility and be assured of our support. Your appointment as the Chief of Staff to our dear President was received with joy,” Governor Bello stated.

The Forum Chairman enjoined Professor Gambari to discharge his duties without fear or favour and prayed God to grant him the wisdom needed to pilot the affairs of the new office.

The Chairman also urged the new CoS to carry everyone along in the discharge of his duties and assured him of the support of governors in the North Central region as well as the government of Niger State.

The new CoS has served the country in various capacities in the past. He was Minister of External Affairs (1984-1985) and subsequently Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (1990-1999).

Professor Gambari also served as Joint AU/UN Special Representative in Darfur and Head of UNAMID (2010-2012).

Before his present appointment, Prof Gambari was the Chairperson of the Panel of Eminent Persons of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).