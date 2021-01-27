From John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF) has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the appointment of new national security Service Chiefs after much pressure from Nigerians, describing the move as a welcome development.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, in Minna on Wednesday, said the appointments are a noble decision by the President, saying it will breathe new life into the security architecture of the country.

The NCGF Chairman enjoined the new service chiefs to evolve new strategies that will adequately address the security challenges of the North Central region and the country as a whole.

He also urged the new appointees to deploy all that is needed to exceed the achievements of their predecessors.

The forum said Niger, as a boundary state to the North-Western region, is a hotbed of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling among other crimes where many lives have been lost and many others displaced from their homes.

The situation, the governor said, if not curtailed will breed an unimaginable humanitarian crisis.

Governor Bello also appreciated the outgoing service chiefs for putting in their best in tackling the security challenges of the country and wished them well in their future undertakings.