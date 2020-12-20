From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governors of North-Central Nigeria will on Monday converge on Makurdi, the Benue State capital, for a crucial meeting to discuss issues affecting the region.

According to a top government official who did not want to be named, security and economy of the North-Central states shall be on the agenda for discussion at the meeting.

According to our impecabble source, the meeting will also be x-raying in particular, ways governments of the region can raise internally generated revenue for greater development of their respective states.

It would be recalled that lately, the North-Central, like many other regions of the country have been having increase in the spate of insecurity in the face of the impending biting global recession.