From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Governors of North Central Nigeria will converge on Makurdi, Benue State today for a meeting to discuss issues affecting the region.
A top government official said security and economy would top agenda for discussion at the meeting.
The meeting will also x-ray, in particular, ways governments of the region can raise internally generated revenue for development of their respective states.
Lately, North Central, like many other regions of the country, has witnessed worsening insecurity.
