From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governors of North Central Nigeria will converge on Makurdi, Benue State today for a meeting to discuss issues affecting the region.

A top government official said security and economy would top agenda for discussion at the meeting.

The meeting will also x-ray, in particular, ways governments of the region can raise internally generated revenue for development of their respective states.

Lately, North Central, like many other regions of the country, has witnessed worsening insecurity.