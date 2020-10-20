Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Kogi state Governor, Ibrahim Idris, has commended the political leaders of the North Central geopolitical zone for setting up a platform through which the people can form alliance to realize their political desire.

Idris explained that the zone is the bridge that holds the North and South, and that it played a prominent role in the actualization and sustainace of Nigerian democracy.

The ex-governor made this known while receiving leaders of North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF), at his office in Abuja,on Monday, for the induction of some Kogi elderstatemen as patrons of the association.

Those inducted were Senator Abubakar Abdul, Senator Ochija Danga, Prof. Lucy Ogbadu, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Alfa and ex-Kogi governor, Ibrahim Idris.

He said: “It’s important we have this type of organization in our region that is more like a bridge between the north and the south. Nobody can cut off this zone from Nigeria. We really need to come out and tell the world that we are are existing.

“It’s good we have something like this, so that, we can express our views. If we don’t have a voice, it will be difficult to express our feelings or grievance if any. It is good we come together and make sure the zone is well taken care of.

“This organization will be another way of informing the government of some of the challenges of the zone. We are the only ones to tell the government what we want, nobody can do that for us.”

“I will give my full support to this forum and believe that it would build a good foundation for the future generations.”

Former Deputy Senate President and patron of the Forum, Ibrahim Mantu, said in his remarks that the zone lost a lot in the past, which could only be corrected through an organization like this.

He added that the zone is blessed with solid minerals that in the next 10 to 20 years, will take the place of oil in the economy of the nation” but nobody is going to develop it for us except we come together to do that.