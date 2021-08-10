From Gyang Bere, Jos

The North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has maintained that there must be more proactive measures to address the security situation in the country and particularly in the North Central region.

The group made the call when they visited Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State to condole with him over the recent spate of attacks in some communities of Plateau State and other States of the North Central part of Nigeria as well as introduce the body to him.

The Forum was led by its BOT Chairman, Lt. Gen. Sen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni who said they are in the office on behalf of the people of North Central Zone of Nigeria to assure the Governor and the people of the State of their readiness to support and encourage and partner with his administration.

He said the Forum comprises of people of different religions, ethnic and political leanings, cutting across the North Central States of Nigeria which include, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Useni further explained that the purpose of the group is to unite its people in ensuring that peace and stability is sustained; rapid industrialization is facilitated; sound policies and process that will ensure that the massive minerals and agricultural endowment are adequately harnessed; and good policies are embraced for good governance, stability and progress of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the North Central Peoples Forum is a platform with men and women from different works of life who have had the opportunity of serving this nation in various capacities and are ready to serve its people by giving it a voice to be heard.

The Forum commended Governor Lalong for all the efforts he has been making in keeping Plateau and thereafter inaugurated him into the college of PATRONS of the Forum that comprises of former Presidents, Head of State, Governors, Senate Presidents, Deputy Senate Presidents and Deputy Speakers of House of Representatives.

Governor Lalong thanked the Forum for not relenting despite the challenges faced in seeing that the forum came into existence and stable.

The Governor Lalong described Gen Useni as a man with the interest of Plateau and the Nation at heart, patriotic in nature who keeps political differences aside for the good of mankind, North Central and the Nation at large.

He said it is timely to have the North Central Peoples Forum because other zones have equally formed their forum for the purpose of cooperation.

He called on all to imbibe the principle of peace which are anchored on justice and fairness without which there will be no peace, tolerance and goodwill that could stimulate the sharing of ideas on comparative advantage for the development of the North Central Zone.

He pledged commitment to the cause of the Forum and to support all programmes of the Forum with the believe that it will guide the zone through restoration of peace because once there is peace in the North Central Zone, there will be peace in Nigeria.

