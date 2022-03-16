From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has lauded the National Assembly for passing local government autonomy into law while stating that he would ensure that he is one of the first speaker to implement such law in the state.

The Speaker gave the commendation while receiving protesters of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) of the North Central states to the House of Assembly on Wednesday, in Lafia.

The speaker said that the House would continue to identify with workers by making laws and passing resolutions that would have direct bearing on their lives.

He said that local government autonomy is long over in order to ensure grassroots development.

” This struggle is our own struggle. It is a collective struggle and we must fight it to the end .

” We are indeed labour friendly. The issue of local government autonomy is long overdue.

” I can confidently say that nobody can change the autonomy of the legislature and Judiciary.

“What remain on the issue of state legislature and judiciary autonomy is Implementation.

” Very soon, their implementations will commence,” he said.

The speaker had appreciated the National Assembly for passing local government autonomy into law.

” When the local government autonomy bill comes to the assembly, we will give it expeditious passage because it is long over due,” he added.

Speaking Earlier, Mr. Yusuf Sarki Iya, the NLC Chairman, Nasarawa council who led other NLC Chairmen of the North Central States stressed that the peaceful protest was to demand for state legislature and judiciary autonomy as well as autonomy for local government.

Iya said that autonomy would promote transparency, accountability and good governance in the country.

He had commended the House for being workers friendly and called for its sustenance.

Daily Sun Reports that members of the NLC carried placards with different inscriptions including state assemblies for Judicial autonomy, legislative autonomy, local government councils autonomy, I support LG autonomy among others