Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following speculations that the recent formation of North Central States People’s Forum (NCPF) was a pull out from the northern mouthpiece, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the stakeholders said if they actually pulled out, the ACF would collapse, it won’t stand anymore.

Speaking with some Journalists shortly after ACF meeting penultimate Wednesday in Kaduna, the National Publicity Secretary of NCPF, Audu Sule said the speculation was baseless and of no effect because north central is the backbone of ACF.

Recalled that shortly after the NCPL was formed few months ago by notable stakeholders from the north central zone, speculations was ripe across the country that it was a pull out from ACF.

However, Sule pointed out that the pioneer brains behind the formation of ACF, the mother umbrella of northerners were mostly people from the north central and as such they won’t abandon the house they built.

“We are part of the North, we are part of ACF, in fact the founding members of the ACF are from the North-Central. The first Chairman of ACF is the Emir of Ilorin, after the Emir of Ilorin, late Sunday Awoniyi took over. So, you can now see that we cannot build a house and leave it for other people to live in.

“So, we are fully part of the the North and we can die for the North and the interest of the North, that is our region and that is where we belong. Besides, ACF is our baby, because the pioneer leaders are from North-Central.

“That is why we are telling the whole world that, the North-Central States and Abuja are fully part of the North and fully part of ACF.