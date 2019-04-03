Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group from the six states of the North Central geo-political zone, yesterday, grounded activities at the headquarters of the ruling party, in Abuja, demanding that the national leadership of the party consider the zone for the Speakership of the 9th Assembly.

The group, under the aegis of North Central APC Ambassadors, argued that having generated about 2.4 million votes during the presidential election, the zone deserves the seat.

In a letter signed by five states and FCT coordinators of the group, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, made available to newsmen, the group insisted that the zone must be rewarded with the seat.

The letter read: “Since North West has the President, South West, Vice President and Senate President zoned to North East, Speakership must be zoned to North Central.”

“North Central should be rewarded for its performance in the 2019 election. With 2.4 million votes for President Buhari, North Central came third behind North West and North East. Even though South West has the VP, it didn’t perform as well as North Central in the last elections.

“So, who should be rewarded? North Central has consistently been loyal to the party. Since 1999, North Central has never occupied the position of speaker or deputy speaker, while all the other zones have occupied these positions,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, a member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency Benue State in the House of Representatives, John Dyegh, has appealed President Buhari and the leadership of the APC to ensure the zoning of the 9th Assembly Speakership to the geopolitical zone.

Dyegh, who made the appeal in Abuja under the auspices of Wase Equity Project 2019 (WEP 2019), at an interactive session with newsmen, maintained that the group is promoting the aspiration of a member representing Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Ahmed Idris Wase for the position.