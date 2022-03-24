From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has pledged to support the delivery of mental health services to the sub-region.

NEDC Managing Director Mohammed Alkali disclosed this on Thursday while responding to the request of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri, during the handing over of a 500KVA electricity generator to the hospital provided by the commission.

‘We have done other interventions in recent times, including 24-bed capacity ward to the psychiatric hospital. The commission will be willing to support,’ Alkali represented by the Gener Manager, Operations, Haruna Waziri, said.

He noted that NEDC is an interventionist body to improve the development of the northeastern states affected by over a decade of insurgency.

Chief Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Hospital, Prof Ibrahim Wakawa, said the hospital which was launched with a 50-bed capacity over two decades ago, has grown to 250.

He said the hospital has rehabilitated over 150,000 patients with varied mental conditions. He expressed concern over the high level of drug abuse in the North East, especially among young people, adding that the development portends great setback to the socio-economic growth of the area.

He said the hospital requires a mental support and psychosocial centre to handle the growing challenges.

