From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Community Development and Good Leadership, has applauded the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Muhammad Alkali for building 4500 housing units despite unabated insecurity in the region.

The group commended the building of 3000 units of housing estate in six States of the North East and the 1500 units of housing estate in Mapo Local Government Area of Borno State.

The organisation also thanked the leadership of the NEDC for helping internally displaced persons with food and other services.

In a statement signed by the National President of the NGO, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, it noted that the MD of the Commission is an honest and great leader, who has the welfare of the people at heart without of discrimination.

The statement said: “After about two weeks of a painstaking exercise by our technical team, who went round the North Eastern Region, particularly, to assess the havoc caused to the region, by the dreaded Boko Haram sect, vis-à-vis the efforts of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), in ameliorating the situation, we have observed with much delight and appreciation, the striking leadership qualities of the current MD/CEO of the Commission, Muhammad Alkali, as displayed by the high level of achievements, he has recorded.

“The striking leadership qualities, have enabled him, to diligently discharge his duties and, of particular note, is the way and manner he has been able to evenly cater for the people of the region, without leaving out any section, even though the effects of banditry and/or Boko Haram attacks, affecting the region, are more felt, in some areas than others.

“You are truly, a honest and great leader, who has the welfare of the people, all the people, at heart, without any iota of discrimination.

“With this kind of your approach to life and leadership, we are sure, you have a brighter future ahead, as the Almighty God, will definitely entrust you with higher responsibility, for the welfare of His people”.

The group called on the leaders to emulate the leadership qualities of Muhammad Alkali for the development of the larger society.

