The Federal Government is working toward resettling and reintegrating communities displaced by the lingering violence in the North-East, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has said.

The Minister, who spoke in Abuja on Saturday, also explained that the ministry world strive to rehabilitate and minimise the effect of the attacks on those affected. She spoke while hosting the European Union (EU) Commissioner, Mr Janez Lenarcic, and his team, on a courtesy visit.

The minister also said that the ministry was working on measures to strengthen preparedness and response to violence so as to minimise the impact on the victims.

“Since inception, the ministry has tried to build strategic partnership with national and international stakeholders.

“Sensitisation programmes have been carried out to ensure that all stakeholders and the general public are enlightened on humanitarian disaster challenges facing the country.

“A major priority for us is to have an evidence data system to effectively and efficiently plan for all the expected intervention so as to reach the targeted population,” he said.