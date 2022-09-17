From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The North East Governors Forum (NEGF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and security agencies for the efforts in combating in Boko Haram insurgency in the subregion so far

This position was contained in a communique signed by the Chairman of the NEGF, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State, issued on Saturday at the end of the Forum’s 7th meeting held in Gombe, Gombe State on Friday, September 16.

The Northeast Governors’ Forum (NEGF), comprised Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

The forum noted that there is remarkable improvement in the security situation in the north east subregion saying it was achieved “through kinetic and non-kinetic measures”

It noted the relative peace being experienced in the subregion, especially the reduced incidences of Farmer-herder clashes, was encouraging.

“However, there is increasing vulnerability of the region to insecurity due to the mass movement of the bandits who are gradually being pushed out of the Northwest by the security forces,” the communique warned.

“On the influx of the bandits, there is an urgent need to launch a coordinated security road map in conjunction with the security agencies and the Federal Government.

“The Forum, noted the link between mining activities and insecurity especially the abuse of the mining leases. It therefore resolved to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Land Use Act”.