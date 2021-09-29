From Noah Ebije, Abuja

The North East Unity Forum (NEUF) has lent its weight behind recent calls for the economic revival of the six states of North East.

A media statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Mohammed Sani, issued to reporters in Kaduna said ‘the North East governors need to really redouble their effort by adopting the Bauchi State’s economic model, to rescue the region.’

The group in the statement also described the proposal for setting up a wholly-government-owned bank to cater for the North East as ‘one of the fastest means of boosting the economy and all the five remaining States should find it much easier to understudy the Governor Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) model.’

The group explained that the Bauchi State governor’s style of generating and managing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) ‘has proved to be workable, effective and efficient strategy for developing infrastructure for the people of Bauchi State.’

The statement noted that in Bauchi the North East has found ‘a classic case of policy meeting action in modern governance.’

The group then urged stakeholders in the zone to join hands together in ‘salvaging the North East from the current economic difficulties, using Governor Bala Mohammed’s beautiful formula.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.