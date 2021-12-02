From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Delegation of Parliamentarians to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament have said security incidents in the North East have significantly dwindled.

The delegation stated this while presenting the Nigerian country report at the ongoing 2021 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In the report presented by Honourable Linda Ikpeazu, the Nigerian delegation told the ECOWAS Parliament that the country remained stable, despite pockets of insecurity incidents.

Members of the delegation are the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; Senators Ali Ndume, Biodun Olujimi, Emmanuel Bwacha, Smart Adeyemi, Godiya Akwashiki, Francis Alimhikhena, Ajayi Borrofice; Hon Michael Umeoji, Bamidele Salam, amongst others.

The delegation further said the country has recorded several victories in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

It stated that regarding the Boko Haram Insurgency, in August 2021, the Nigerian Government, through intensive efforts of the Nigerian Army, recorded a milestone in the fight against local terrorism with at least 186 members of the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) and Boko Haram surrendering to Nigerian troops.

“As a result of this recent unprecedented mass surrender of ISWAP and Boko Haram members, security incidents in their operating areas of the North East have significantly dwindled.

“In September 2021, the Nigerian Army also raided an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials hub in Borno and Yobe states and also succeeded in arresting a high-profile Boko Haram member. The operation was carried out by the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK),” the Delegates to ECOWAS Parliament said.

On the issue of herders-farmers conflict, the Delegates to ECOWAS Parliament said Nigeria has recorded significantly, reduced security incidents from herder-farmer clashes.

It also said the positive outcome is reportedly attributed to the anti-open grazing ban that was declared by governors in the southern states of the country earlier in the year.

“In September 2021, the South-South state of Bayelsa confirmed that the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law has effectively restored calmness in the state and has reduced the constant frictions between the herders and other residents of the state,” the Delegates to ECOWAS Parliament also said.

Speaking on the security incidents in South East, the delegation stated that although there have been increased security incidents in the South-eastern states, the region remained stable.

“These security occurrences are large as a result of the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group and criminal elements, whose operations have wreaked havoc in the region.

“The region has recorded over 200 per cent increase in killings and violent attacks on civilians and government forces since the capture of IPOB’s leader in June 2021. The leader of the group is currently in custody and being charged with treason.

“As a result of the Nigerian government’s commitment to bringing peace and tranquillity to the region, the security situation in the South-east has improved dramatically,” the Delegates to ECOWAS Parliament further said.

Regarding the human rights situation in the country, the delegation said the Federal Government is working towards alleviating the human rights situation occurring within the country, especially as it concerned the protection of freedom of expression.

“On June 5th, 2021, the Federal Government of Nigeria placed a ban on Twitter, a social media platform due to its sanctioning of information emanating from a government Twitter handle. This was considered by the Federal Government as a breach of its freedom to publicly address its citizens and thus barred the platform from operating in Nigeria.

“Although the action of the Federal Government was widely considered as a breach of freedom of expression of its citizens, it, however, provided an opportunity for the government to dialogue with sponsors of the platform to better protect the internet space from misuse, particularly from the spread of false information.

“In furtherance of this agenda, the ban on the platform has been conditionally lifted, baring the completion of certain stipulated terms geared at protecting the public,” the delegation stated.

On the political situation in the country, the delegation noted that the Nigerian political space has been agog with expectations of an invigorated electoral process.

It added that it was believed that the new Electoral Bill would enhance public trust in the electoral system, and ensure free and fair elections through the incorporation of technological innovations.

“In acknowledgement of this, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria in September 2021 presented a roadmap to strengthen electronic voting and integrate electronic transmission of election results, to enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“It is noteworthy that the Anambra gubernatorial elections conducted in October 2021 have been trailed by allegations of faulty Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). However, with this experience, it is believed that improvements would be made to the system before the 2023 Nigerian general elections,” the delegation added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .