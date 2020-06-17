Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the northeast, particularly in Borno State.

The UN Security Council expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria, even as it wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun, the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms, the multiple terrorist attacks on June 9 and 10 in Felo, on June 13 in Monguno against a UN humanitarian facility and on June 13 in Nganzai in Borno State, which together resulted in at least,120 killed and others injured.

‘The members of the Security Council commended the efforts of countries in the region, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force, to effectively combat terrorism, and encouraged further progress in this regard.

‘The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

‘The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Nigeria and all other relevant authorities in this regard,’ the UN Security Council said.

The UN Security Council also reiterated that any acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

‘The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist attacks,’ the UN Security Council added.