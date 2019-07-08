Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has warned parents who give birth to children without taking care of them and subject them to begging in the name of Almajiri to desist completely from it or face sanction.

The governor also disclosed that there are about 10 million children in the Almajiri system in the Northern.

He said most of them serve as beggers and they spend all time on the streets begging.

Governor Sule said the Almajiri system of education is completely misunderstood, same way with the Federal Government’s Ruga project, which came with good potentials but is misunderstood by Nigerians, forcing its suspension.

He stated this when he appeared on the Weekend File of the Nigeria Television Authority.