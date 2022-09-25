From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Arewa Extra Network for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Project, yesterday in Kaduna, said the North was indebted to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and called on the region to reciprocate the kindness by giving him its votes in bulk.

The group also stated that the debate on the same-faith was unnecessary because anything contrary to that would have amounted to a minority/minority ticket if Tinubu had picked a northern Christian, describing the choice of Senator Ibrahim Kashim Shettima as the best bet for the party.

Speaking at the maiden Arewa Extra Network 2023 Tinubu/Shettima Project leadership summit/convention with the theme: “APC Same-Faith Ticket: Matters Arising,” the Group Adviser, Aminu Danyaro, noted that the North has to support Tinubu because he worked hard to ensure Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as President in 2015 after three failed attempts.

“The people of northern Nigeria are indebted to Bola Ahmed Tinubu because when Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari contested three times to become Nigerian president, he could not get it until when Tinubu supported him.

“That is why we must pay him back now that he is contesting. Apart from that, he is the best politician from the South who should be voted for, to sustain the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“In northern Nigeria, we have three problems which are insecurity, economic deterioration and educational backwardness. We hope by the grace of God, that if we vote Tinubu as the next Nigerian president, he will do away with these problems,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the convention, Northwest Coordinator of the group, Ismail Musa, said: “Tinubu carefully chose Shettima as his running mate in order to disappoint those who thought he was going to choose a wrong running mate.

“The arithmetic is that Tinubu is a Muslim and Muslims are a minority in the southern part of the country. So, his political opponent thought he was going to pick a northern Christian as running mate so it will be minority/minority ticket.

“Asiwaju as a brilliant politician, chose Kashim Shettima who represents the Muslim majority from the North. Christians who want good governance will be comfortable with the choice of Shettima.

“So, Tinubu and Shettima are compatible candidates to vie for highest political office in the land and we all must eschew our religious differences and give him massive support come 2023,” he said.

Coordinator of the network in the state and host of the convention, which had representatives of women and youths from all the 19 northern states in attendance, Abdullahi Musa, appreciated the guests and assured them of their security while in Kaduna, just as he prayed for their safe return to their various destinations.