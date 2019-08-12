Noah Ebije, Sola Ojo, Kaduna

It would amount to ungratefulness for the North to hold onto power beyond 2023, the senatorial candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for Kaduna Central senatorial district in 2019 election, Senator Shehu Sani has declared.

Senator Sani stated this when he paid Sallah homage to former Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari was able to clinch the highest public office in the land in 2015 and 2019 because of the support he got from other geo-political zones after failing on three consecutive times to get any major support from other zones.

He also warned that the North must put its house in order and address the problem of majority versus minority tribes in the region in order to make sustainable progress.