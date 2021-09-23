From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Founding secretary-general of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Dr. Usman Bugaje, has faulted the notion that the north is against restructuring of the nation into a truly federal system.

This came as the leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Delta State, Prof Godini Darah, warned that the corporate existence of Nigeria would continue to be threatened and would not make tangible progress if it did not have a new constitution that will ensure equity, peace and justice in a restructured entity.

They spoke during a summit, entitled: Strategies and Tactics for the Actualisation of a Restructured Nigeria, organised by The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI), held at Olusegun Aganga Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan on Wednesday. The were all hosted by the President, TYLPI, Olusegun Ahmadu.

Bugaje, former member of the House of Representatives, who was one of the speakers at the summit, suggested that Nigerians across the six geo-political zones should meet at a roundtable and fashion out the way the country should be restructured, adding that the unsustainability of the current structure has necessitated the roundtable to reach a consensus on restructuring.

