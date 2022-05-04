Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians (CN), Deji Adeyanju, has said if the presidency will not be zoned to the South East, the North should retain it.

He also said, as the call for zoning is getting very loud among political stakeholders, the South West must not be considered in the zoning arrangement.

Adeyanju, an advocate of Igbo presidency, said: “The North should keep power if South East won’t get it. South West must not be considered for power in all these talks of zoning in 2023. All zoning conversations must lead to one direction -South East if not let AREWA keep the power.”

There is pressure from concerned political stakeholders on the two political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the South East geopolitical zone which is yet to produce a president since the return of democracy in 1999.