From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The North West APC Support Group on Wednesday adopted the candidacy of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, through its National Coordinator, Yusuf Idris Amoke, stated that it was convinced that Al-Makura’s leadership would successfully sail the party’s boat to safety, leveraging on the ex-governor’s reputation as a ‘bridge builder’.

According to Amoke, ‘it is with a great conviction and a call on patriotic responsibility that we openly adopt the candidacy of Sen Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the National Chairman of our great party, the APC.

‘It is no longer news there is crisis bedevilling our great party from the days of Mr Oyegun most especially now that Mr President is out of the contest as a result of his completion of the two two-term as President of Nigeria.

‘At trying times like this, our party needs a bridge builder, a detribalized Nigerian with a high sense of responsibility with the needed experience and exposure to lead us aright. We need a unifying figure, a pea peacemaker and a gentleman to take us out of the woods. These characteristics we found in Sen Al-Makura.

‘He is a businessman who understands the value of money. A governor who understands the taste of victory under opposition central government as well as under ruling government and a father who understands the plight of his children.

‘The above qualities and more led us to a conviction that with Sen Al-Makura, our party will come out stronger and better to lead this country out of the dungeon of unrest and economic stagnation the PDP led us into,’ Amoke declared.

