From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Following the conduct of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Saturday, stakeholders of the party in the North West Zone has inaugurated committees to yet again reconcile the warring factions in the party at the zonal level.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who dropped the hint in a statement on Monday, offered that the decision to mend fences among warring factions was reached at the party’s zonal caucus meeting which took place at Katsina State Governors Lodge, Asokoro, Saturday.

He noted that ‘because of the misunderstanding existing among some members of the party in different places of the zone, we came together and discussed the issue at length.

‘We raised different committees that will look into states with such problems. And it was agreed that the committees will start work from Kebbi and Kano States,’ he revealed in a statement signed by Abba Anwar, his press secretary.

According to him, all the stakeholders of the party at the zonal level were delighted at the decision to resolve the differences.

‘We are all concerned about how to make our party stronger and healthier at all times,’ the governor stated.

Governor Ganduje’s Kano is deeply divided between party members who are loyal to him and a rival faction led by the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, and Senator Barau Jilbrin.

