Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) comprises of Youths and women leaders of the seven North Western states of Nigeria, have declared their intention to reclaim Sokoto and Zamfara states for the ruling party in 2023 general election.

The APC Northwest Youth leader, Comrade Abubakar Sadiq Fakai and other APC youths and women leaders of the zone stated their positions during a review meeting of youth and women leaders of the zone in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.



Fakai explained that women and youths of the seven North Western states of Nigeria comprising Sokoto,Kebbi, Zamfara,Kaduna, Jigawa,Kano and Katsina would reclaim Sokoto and Zamfara states from PDP in the 2023 general election for APC.

He said: “North-West region has the highest number of votes in Nigeria, and with that, youth and women leaders will mobilize their colleagues from the two states to reclaim the states for APC at the polls.

“Both Sokoto and Zamfara states are traditionally APC states. We lost Sokoto because the Governor decamped to PDP and Zamfara because of the internal party wrangling of APC .

“I am assuring you that with full mobilization of our youths and women, these states will be for APC when we go to the polls in 2023.”

Fakai explained that the meeting was conveyed look at the success and challenges recorded in 2019 as well as chart a new course for 2020.

He assured that youth and women in the zone will continue to support the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari ,Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and all APC Governors in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the APC Zonal Women leader, Hajiya Yohanatu Buba Ahmed told other leaders in the zone that youth and women constitutes 65 percent of the total votes in Nigeria, hence the need for governments at all levels to empower them in view of their positive roles in the success of Nigerian politics .

“We must as their leaders discuss how youth and women who play vital role in the success of our party during election can be assisted. “, She said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Shehu Kabi, the Chairman of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State and former Youth Leader of APC, expressed optimism that the meeting would review successes in 2019 to enable the youth and women leaders design a blueprint for 2020.

“At the end of this meeting; I hope, we will have a positive communique that will cater for youth and women’s feature fortunes in the zone.”