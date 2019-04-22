One hundred and sixty-four members of the House of Representatives from the North West have endorsed the Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, as speaker of the Ninth Session of the House.

A House of Representatives member-elect, Almustapha Aliyu (APC-Sokoto) disclosed this in Sokoto, yesterday.

Aliya said the Forum is throwing its weight behind Gbajabiamila as speaker.

Aliyu, the North-West coordinator of APC newly-elected members of the House of Representatives, who is to represent Rabah and Wurno Federal Constituency, stated this in Sokoto State, yesterday.

He said the Forum, with no fewer than 164 members, would uphold party supremacy, bolster democracy and ensure stability in the Green Chamber.

“We are also restating our loyalty and commitment to our great party.

“This, we do, also to ensure that the laudable policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari sail through, in the general interests of Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the forum is taking the advantage of its numerical strength in the 360-member House.

He added that “this is without the 67 APC returning members.

“This gives us a comfortable majority. Our aim is to prevent the ugly development of the Eighth Assembly.

“Having being elected and given the mandate freely by the electorate, we need to pay back.

“We have to remain loyal as well as uphold the lofty ideals of the APC.”