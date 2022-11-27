From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Various committed support groups in the North West geopolitical zone hitherto campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have dumped him for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, in his capacity as the Zonal Coodinator North-West of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, together with National Vice Chairman North-West APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman, spent hours receiving the PDP and Atiku support groups within the weekend.

The statement jointly signed by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, and Mohammed Lawal Shehu Molash, APC North-West Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson, APC North-West Presidential Campaign, respectively, dislocated that they are over 10 groups.

“These are groups committed to support the PDP and Atiku to win the 2023 presidential elections but were not given the deserved recognition by both the PDP and Atiku.

“The groups include Atiku Support Organization, PDP Transformation Ambassadors, Atiku Abubakar Kawai, PDP Mobilizers Initiative, Kasa Daya Al’umma Daya, Atiku/Okowo Frontiers Movement, G7 Business Community, and Katsina Biyayya Forum.

“Others are Atiku Women and Youth Initiative and Atiku Nigeria Transformation Ambassadors. These are groups that invested heavily in the Atiku project since 2015 but noting that poor relationship with both PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar compelled them to leave both the PDP and its presidential candidate and declared their support for APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“Governor Matawalle welcomes the groups to the APC and undertook to facilitate their full integration into the APC and Tinubu/Kashim Presidential Campaign. He emphasised that APC is the only party that uphold the principles of power rotation.

“He said that the highest justice to be done to the people of the South is to be able to shift power to their region so that justice and equality can be ensured. He urged them to uphold the commitment they have exhibited over the years for the victory of the APC and all its candidates at all levels.

“He told the defectors that Bola Tinubu has mapped out strategic development plans that would help consolidate the existing reforms under President Muhammad Buhari,” the statement read.