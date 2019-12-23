The competition, was organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, North-West Zonal headquarters comprises of beach volleyball of male and female categories. The competition kicked off of Friday and the closing ceremony will be on hold on Sunday.

The participant states includes, Sokoto,Kebbi,Z amfara,Katsina,Kano and Kaduna state. They were slugging it out in both beach volleyball and indoor volleyball respectively. Mohammad noted that she observed great zeal from the six participants teams especially female teams with their skills,energy and spirit of sportsmanship.