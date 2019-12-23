Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
Te National Coach for the Female National Volleyball Team, Coach Rakiyyah Mohammad has described the on going U -17 North-West Zonal volleyball competition in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state as an eyes openers for both females and male teams.
Coach Mohammad who stated this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen at the Haliru Abdu Stadium,Birnin Kebbi,venue of the competition, noted that the Competion has successfully united all religious,tribes in the zone.
The competition, was organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, North-West Zonal headquarters comprises of beach volleyball of male and female categories. The competition kicked off of Friday and the closing ceremony will be on hold on Sunday.
The participant states includes, Sokoto,Kebbi,Z amfara,Katsina,Kano and Kaduna state. They were slugging it out in both beach volleyball and indoor volleyball respectively.
Mohammad noted that she observed great zeal from the six participants teams especially female teams with their skills,energy and spirit of sportsmanship.
