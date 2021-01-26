From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 19 Northern States, Hon Latep Dabang said the North won’t allow the enemies of APC to hijacked membership registration of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He noted that if the zone which is predominantly APC get the registration of the party’s membership right, other zones in the country would key in for a hitch-free and dependable membership data that would lead the party to success in 2023.

Hon. Dabang who is also the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman of Plateau State disclosed this on Tuesday while declaring open the meeting of the 19 Northern States Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the APC including the FCT Abuja, held in Jos, Plateau State.

“I appeal to all of us to ensure that this registration that we will embark upon is not hijacked or punctured by enemies of the party. You should do all within your power to ensure that anybody who is giving this responsibility to handle the registration at the polling unit should be a man or woman of integrity.

“I believe that the Northern zone is predominantly an APC zone and if we get it right, it will set the journey right in other zones. We want to come out with a common modality in addition to the guideline that was given by the National Secretariat so that the registration exercise will be hitch-free in our respective states.”

Hon. Dabang applauded the National Secretariat for initiating the party registration which he said will enable those who defected from other political parties to APC to obtain membership of the party properly from their respective polling units.

He cautioned that all elected and political appointees, elders and critical stakeholders of the party should be properly briefed and carry along during the registration at various polling units in the North.

Dabang described as apt the decision of the national secretariat to dissolved the party organs and set up a Caretaker Committee with a view to register new membership and conduct congresses before the 2023 general election.

“The resolution of the party structure by the National Secretariat was in the best interest of the party and I believe that by the time we conduct congresses between April and May, they will have enough time now to 2022 to seek out all grievances arises from the congresses so that such issues will not snowball into the party’s primaries in 2023.

“The new leadership will settle down and learn the intrigues before going into the storming session of primaries in 2023. The responsibility given to us to ensure that we have proper data of party membership is a very serious one.

“The task before us is an enormous one, if we handle it well the party will sleep well, if we handle it wrongly we will leave a lot of challenges for the party and that is why this exercise is very important,” he said.