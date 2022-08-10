From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Coalition of North Central Youth Vanguard, on Wednesday, reject a ruling by a Tribunal, which sacked the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu.

National coordinator of the Coalition, David Adekunle, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said the declaration of the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Murtala Karshi, is an aberration.

He said the tribunal ruling headed by Justice Muninat Folashade Oyekan ruled contrary to the earlier election result that declared the PDP and its candidate, the winner of the February 2022 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“She said about 8000 votes have been wrongly omitted and uncounted. Therefore in her ruling she said the APC candidate Mr Karshi will now have a total votes of 21,000 haven added 8000 votes from nowhere, while the PDP candidate Maikalangu polled 19,000. Thereby upturning the incumbent chairman’s victory.

“Although the competent legal team of Christopher Maikalangu has immediately appealed the ruling which seeks to subvert and upturned the masses choice, we are most confident that the people’s mandate shall be reclaimed and justice will be served at the higher court.

“For us as a concerned body under the aegis of the Coalition of North Central central Youth Vanguard, we have vehemently described the ruling of the election Tribunal as a total miscarriage of justice. It is unsatisfying and unacceptable and it will be followed to the latter until fair justice is given.

“The constitution has clearly stated that only INEC has the exclusive rights to conduct, count and announce result in any election in the country and the INEC has done just that and also the constitution also spell out the function of the judiciary to be an interpreter of the law.

“It is now surprising that the Tribunal ruling is characterised by attributions and apportioning of votes cast. The February 12 election results that have been since declared in favour of the PDP candidate who polled 19,302 votes to beat his APC counterpart who polled 13,249 votes.

“While we register our dismay and worrisome concern about this injustice. We want to state emphatically that justice will be gotten for Christopher Maikalangu, the rightful winner of the February 12 elections as declared by INEC.

“In the same manner we call for peace and calm in the Amac metropolis and beyond by the youth and supporters while we await the appeal ruling to reclaim the peoples mandate,” he said.