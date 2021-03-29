The management of Adamu Yola Ture Foundation and the Jordan Nwora Foundation has agreed on terms for a 3-day Basketball Camp for the North Eastern state of Nigeria.

The camp, which is designed for young boys and girls between the ages of 14 to 19, will be drawn from six northeast states.

Pastor Yakubu Adamu Yola who is the coordinator of the biggest football tournament in the whole of the northeast and doubles as the organisers of this camp restated the foundation’s commitment to creating opportunities to empower young basketballers from their zone.

“I am very delighted to say that the Foundation has agreed on terms with Jordan Nwora Foundation for a Junior Basketball Camp for the entire North-East states.

The major benefit of the camp is to give American Basketball/Education Scholarship opportunities to outstanding campers,” he stated.

Speaking further, Yola said they are very committed to ensuring that young people from this part of the country have the same opportunities youths from other parts of the country enjoy and we have agreed to host 60 boys, 40 girls, 9 male and 7 females coaches in the 3-day event.