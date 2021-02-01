Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following worsening security situation in the Northeast, stakeholders on Monday call for a review of strategies been currently deployed by security agencies to save the region and surrounding from total anarchy and chaos.

In a communique issued at a one day consultation/stakeholders Meeting of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and signed by Dr Joseph Gimba and Garba Ubale, the stakeholders also call for a representation of youths at the Northeast Development Commission.

“Having considered the issues that were stated, at the consultation in the North East, it was agreed that: Dr. Kaka Imam Alkali is hereby nominated to serve as Member Board of Trustee representing North East and National Chairman of the BOT. Hamisu Dass,

Emmanuel George and Pwavi Jacob were nominated as advisory members from the zone, while Dr. Joseph Gimba was nominated as the leader of the zone.

“That the peace and security in the Northeast needed review and revisited considering the lingering nature of kidnapping, insurgency, banditry among others. We commend the effort of the president, state governors of the zone but call on them to intensify efforts locally and internationally to curtail the menace. The budgetary allocation for the entire North East is grossly inadequate considering the security issues in the zone and poor road network within the zone.

“That the North East Development Commission, as a matter of fairness, should include National Youth Council of Nigeria member from the zone on its Board.

“Finally, since Nigeria is a signatory and a member of the UN, we should begin to implement the UNSCR 2250, UNSCR 2419 and UNSCR 3525. These resolutions are thematic resolutions that deal with youth peace and security”, the communique read in part.

Gimba further condemned the recent abduction and subsequent murder of the local government Chairman of Ardo Kola and the secretary of Lau traditional council all in Taraba state and urged the security operatives to step up their games.