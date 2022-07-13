From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The leadership of the Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has saluted the presidential candidate of the APC and all party stakeholders for the choice of Sen Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential flag bearer of the party.

Speaking to reporters, the chairman of the Forum, Hon Suleiman Liba, said “this choice is the best for the Party and it is the winning formula for the 2023 general election.”

Hon Suleiman Liba further stated that “Shettima is a proven grassroots politician with several antecedents of excellence to his name.”

Hon Liba said that Nigerians, especially members of the opposition should stop heating up the polity by saying a Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is not the way to go, as, according to him, Nigerians will not vote on the sentiment of religion but rather on competency and track record, which he said both men have as Governors of Lagos and Borno States respectively.

Hon Suleiman Liba said, “it is time to get to proper work and ensure that this mandate is successfully delivered come 2023.”

In his words, “we have started working already, as we already have posters printed carrying Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kassim Shettima, to be pasted across all 19 northern states and the FCT.”

“We are confident that victory is sure for the APC in the forthcoming presidential election, but again we are not to go to sleep as all hands must be on deck to ensure victory for the APC come 2023.”

“Besides the pasting of posters, plans are already in place by the group to stage a mega rally in the entire north to carry out voters registration sensitization campaign even down to interior villages.”

“We are proud of this choice and we shall work our head out to ensure it becomes a reality,” Suleiman said.