From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has sued for calm amongst its members and supporters over the Court sack of Ebonyi State governor, David Nweze Umahi.

The Forum said “trailing the judgement on the sack of Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi as Governor of Ebonyi State, by the Federal High court in Abuja today being 8th March, 2022, the convener and Chairman of the Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum Hon. Suleiman Liba has urged members of

the group and all supporters of Engr. David Nweze Umahi to remain calm in the face of this trying moment.”

He said in a statement that he believes Governor Umahi and his team of lawyers were still studying the judgement, after which they will file for stay of execution at the court of appeal and then for a proper hearing of the case.

“I want everyone to understand that this is not the end of it all, we all need to be strong, focused and be prayerful at this moment as this too shall come to pass.

“We have spoken to His Excellency, he is calm and appealed for calm as well from all his supporters as all relevant stakeholders are already on top of the situation.

“At the end of it all we are confident it will end in victory,” he said.