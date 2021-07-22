A northern-based farmer and indigene of Mbu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Sani Friday Nnaji, has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing peaceful and conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Nnaji, who is deep-rooted in agricultural business, has large farms in the northern part of the country. He is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ANSAR Technology Nigeria Limited, and founder of Alhaji Sani Nnaji Foundation, which empowers local farmers in food production and marketing.

Speaking when Governor Ugwuanyi joined him and other Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir at his country home in Mbu, Isi-Uzo LGA of the state, yesterday, Nnaji disclosed that he returned home from the north to establish him farming business because of the enduring peace the governor has entrenched in Enugu.

He said emplaced peace in Enugu State since Ugwuanyi assumed office in 2015, is one of the greatest achievements of the governor, adding that his agricultural business is thriving favourably in the state because of existing peace.

“With the peace you have entrenched here, we have created a lot of jobs for our people. The peace here is what made me to come back home. Thank you very much and may God bless you sir.”

Nnaji who revealed that his farming business has created several jobs for people of the state and beyond, said “Isi-Uzo can today feed Enugu State.”

“We took 1, 200 farmers from Isi-Uzo LGA and invested the sum of N177 million to give them inputs for the cultivation of maize. Our maize today, after harvesting, can serve the purpose of Enugu State. Our yam farming is encouraging, in fish production, together with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), we access Ebonyi River here, and we are going to have fish ponds that will serve the entire South East geo-political zone.

“Today cotton in Enugu State is better than cotton in anywhere in Nigeria. We planted cotton and we harvested cotton more than 12 times in the north where I am coming from. We harvest cotton four times and it will dry up; so we have gotten more than our target in Enugu State. We tried cultivating onions in Enugu and it does well. We are going to Soya Beans in Enugu. Now we have over 50 hectares of land for farming; it is doing well and we believe that it is going to do more than the one in the north.”

