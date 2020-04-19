Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has expressed rude shock over the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rev Pam, in a press statement issued in Jos, condoled with the Kyari’s family, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the people of Northern Nigeria and described the death of the late presidential chief of staff as a monumental loss for the country.

He described Kyari was an embodiment of humility, intelligence and was a resourceful person who provided unqualified support to the president and his administration.

Rev Pam said Kyari served Nigeria with high vigour and died at a time that President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians needed his wealth of experience in combating the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“The Northern CAN sympathises with the immediate family of late Mallam Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigeria over the colossal loss the country has recorded.

“Late Kyari served Nigeria with patriotism, dignity, honesty and passion before his demise. We will certainly miss his friendship, sense of unity and the zeal for peace and progress of Nigeria,” Pam’s statement read.

He called on the people of Northern Nigeria to take the precautionary measures recommended by President Muhammadu Buhari and various states governors serious to enable the country win its war against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

He prayed that the soul of the former Chief of Staff to the President eternal rest and give the president, the family and Northern Nigeria the fortitude to bear the loss.