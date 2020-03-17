Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam has expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of the secretary-general of the body in the northern states, Barr. Danladi Yerima.

Rev Pam in a press statement issued in Jos, described late Barr Danladi Yerima as a humble man who stood firmly in defence of the cause of Christians and the gospel of Christ in the North and Nigeria at large.

He said late Yerima, who passed away on Wednesday, March 11, after a brief illness was a calm, peaceful and well-composed personality who stood for the poor and the needy in the society.

“I had worked closely with the late Barr Danladi Yerima; he lived a life of selflessness and complete devotion to the teachings of Jesus Christ. He contributed immensely to the propagation of the Gospel of Christ to many as secretary-general of the Christian Association of Nigeria in northern Nigeria.

“Late Yerim stood for justice, peace and unity of Christians in the North despite the persecution of the church. The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, northern Nigeria will certainly miss his wise counselling, wealth of experience and selfless service.”

Northern CAN commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the and the entire Christian community in the northern region and Nigeria at large over the painful loss of Yerima whom he said did exceedingly well for the body of Christ.

Rev Pam urged the family to be consoled by the fact that late Yerima had gone to be with the Lord, and the good legacies he left behind in various fields of endeavour.

He said his the body would be laid to rest on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 in Kufana, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, after funeral prayers at ECWA English Section (EES or Blue Roof) Sabon Tasha, Kaduna and prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.