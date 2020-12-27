From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has commiserated with the Catholic community over the death of Most Rev Peter Jatau, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, who died after a brief illness.

Rev Jatau died at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

Rev Pam, in a press statement signed by NCPC Head of Media/Public Relations, described the death of the late Archbishop Emeritus as a call to glory considering the fact that he lived and served in the vineyard of God all the days of his adult life where he served as a priest for 57 years in the order of Melchizedek and 48 years as a Bishop.

He said the Archbishop Emeritus would certainly be missed by his immediate family, Catholic Church, Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Kaduna State and Nigeria.

He prayed that the Good Lord would grant his immediate family and the Catholic community the grace to bear the irreplaceable loss.