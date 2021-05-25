From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, and the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has expressed grief over the fresh killings in Dong and Kwi community of Plateau State, where 16 persons perished.

Rev Pam in a press statement signed by his Media Aide, Pam Ayuba, condemned the killings and described it as barbaric and callous.

The clergyman frowned at the two attacks in Don Village of Jos North and Kwi in Riyom local government areas as said the ugly episode is totally unacceptable.

‘I received with yet another shock, the news of the killings in Don and Kwi in Jos North and Riyom local government areas of the state, respectively with deep pains and heart breaking,’ he noted.

‘I condemn in it toto and demand the security should fish out culprits responsible for these dastardly acts.

‘Plateau deserves peace and we can not afford another round of violence as this will not only impede development but inflict monumental set back to us as we match toward attaining our goals as a people.

‘I call on Plateau people to embrace peaceful living and abhor violence as we have suffered in the past from serial attacks that have rather deepen animosities.

‘I condole with the Governor of Plateau state Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the entire state and in particular, families of the victims over the loss of those killed in the two separate attacks.

‘I pray this comes to an end and we should believe in ourselves as carriers of love, tolerance and good neighborliness. We must give peace a chance and turn from evil,’ he stated.