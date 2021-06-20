From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged villagers to collaborate with government and security agencies to combats brutal attacks by bandits in rural communities in the country.

He noted that communities must take deliberate steps within the ambits of the law to safeguard themselves and provide useful information to security agencies to tackle incessant attacks on innocent citizens.

Rev Pam disclosed this during a visit to Kushe community and the Gwom Rwey of Kuru, Da Patrick Mandung in his Palace to commiserates with the people over the recent attack that claimed 12 innocent lives.

‘We are here with a heavy heart, and we are shocked with the level of the attack perpetrated by the unknown gunmen against the good people of Kuru. We are shocked that the attackers can come into this interior village, killed our people and escaped freely,’ the reverend said.

‘We must be vigilant at this time because the evil people have not to relent, they are still planning and strategising on what to do next, the good citizens of Kuru District and Nigerians must wake up and sensitise themselves over their security.

‘Security should be the business of everyone and I am also calling on the government to do the needful in terms of security of lives and property.

‘Citizens must be alive to watch over themselves and government should also contribute its own quota.’

Rev Pam assured the Royal Highness that those who carried out the heinous attack against his people would be arrested by the security personnel and pray God to fish them out.

According to him, ‘they can escape from man, but cannot escape the wrath of God. What you need now in this community is God, people need to go back to God,’ he stated.

He commended the people of Kuru for their peaceful disposition and urged them to continue to be peaceful in all their dealings.

The Chairman of the Management Committee of Jos South Local Government Area, Hon Gideon Davou Dandereng, assured the people, that they would synergise with the government to make sure that the killers are exposed and punished.

He commended the government of Plateau State for rising to the occasion at the trying moment of the community.

He pledged that his people would continue to give the government all the support to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

The Da Gwom Rwey of Kuru, Da Patrick Mandung, appreciated the Executive Secretary for his show of humanity and love for his people.

He noted that he was shocked with disbelief at the action of the unknown gunmen who took the lives of twelve innocent and harmless people of his community unprovoked.

The Gwom Rwey of Kuru prayed that never again should his community experience the kind of unfortunate incident.