Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The late Secretary General of Northern CAN, Mr. Danladi Yerima, was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown, Kufena, Kaduna, amid eulogies.

The chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, described the deceased as a rare breed loved by everybody for his service to God and humanity.

Shortly before his interment, despite the state government’s restriction on large gatherings as a result of Coronavirus pandemic, sympathisers trooped to the church to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

“He was so loyal and humble, a man respected by all, and above all, he was a bridge builder,” Rev. Yakubu Pam said at burial service.

Rev. Pam said as the Secretary General of Northern CAN, late Danladi Yerima devoted himself so much to his official engagements that he made the secretariat so lively and accessible for its smooth running on a daily basis.

In his sermon, a Kaduna based preacher, Evangelist Mathew Owojaiye lamented that Christians have failed to hold unto their responsibilities of standing for the word of God no matter the circumstances.

He added, “There are those that have given themselves to serve God and l stand boldly to say late Barrister Danladi Yerima was one of them. He lived a life of serving God not himself.”

He expressed concern that the Church today is very weak in being the light of the world. “May we be known for those standing firm for God no matter the situation we find ourselves,” he added.

Taking his reading from the scripture in Psalm 116 vs 15, Evangelist Owojaiye admonished Christians to seek heaven rather than the things of the world that lead a believer to hell fire.

The General Secretary Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Rev. Yunus Nmadu urged Christians to look inward in their lives in order to end up with the Lord God Almighty.