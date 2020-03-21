Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Late Secretary-General of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) northern zone, Mr. Danladi Yerima, was laid to rest on Saturday in his home town, Kufena, Kaduna.

The chairman of CAN in the 19 northern states and Abuja, Rev. Yakubu Pam, described him as a rare breed that was loved by everybody for his service to God and humanity.

Shortly before his interment, despite the state government’s restriction on large gatherings as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, sympathizers trooped to the church to pay their last respect to him.

“He was so loyal and humble, a man respected by all, and above all, he was a bridge builder,” Rev. Yakubu Pam said.

Rev. Pam said as the Secretary General of northern CAN, late Yerima devoted himself so much to his official engagements that he made the secretariat so lively and accessible for its smooth running on a daily basis.

In his sermon, a Kaduna-based preacher, Evangelist Mathew Owojaiye lamented that Christians have failed to hold unto their responsibilities of standing for the word of God no matter the circumstances.

He added: “There are those that have given themselves to serve God and l stand boldly to say late Barrister Danladi Yerima was one of them. He lived a life of serving God not himself.”

He expressed concern that the church today is very weak in being the light of the world. “May we be known for those standing firm for God no matter the situation we find ourselves,” he added.

Taking his reading from the scripture in Psalm 116 vs 15, Evangelist Owojaiye admonished Christians to seek heaven than the things of the world that lead a believer to hell fire.

The General-Secretary Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Rev. Yunus Nmadu urged Christians to look inward in their lives in order to end up with the Lord God Almighty.

The former national president of CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor in a message said late Yerima who worked very closely with him was an embodiment of humility, “a very loyal staff and a personal friend who will be greatly missed by all especially the Christian community at a time like this”.

He added: “We need urgent divine interventions in all areas of life and godliness, his wealth of experience in legal matters, in ministry, his wisdom, spirituality, his leadership style will ever remain an inspiration to all.”

The Northern Elders’ Forum of Northern Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna state chapter and the Southern Kaduna People’s Union in their separate messages described late Yerima as a principled man that never deviated from the truth and what is right.