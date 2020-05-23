Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pamp and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang have rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah on the completion of this year’s Ramadan season of fasting and prayers.

Rev. Pam and Senator Gyang in a separate statement urged the Muslim to pray for Nigeria and the world to come out stronger from the current challenges.

According to Rev Pam, this Sallah celebration Calls for sober reflection and as such the Muslim leaders should share whatever they have with their less previlage members of the society at this occasion.

He noted that as they file out tomorrow to pray in their Private mosque and homes due to covid-19 Pandemic, they should pray for the peace of Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Rev Pam charged them the Muslims to also pray for the peace of Northern state’s for God to bring to an end the current state of insecurity in most state’s of the North as case’s of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of attacks in the region still persists despite all the efforts of the federal government to bring the insecurity in the region to an end.

He wished President Buhari,the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Sultan of Sokoto well as they join their Families and other Muslims to celebrate this Sallah.

Senator Gyang said the period was one for self examination, instilling godly fear, penance, avoidance of evil in thought and action, sharing and caring, seeking peace and doing good works among other godly virtues.

He wished the Ummah the corresponding blessings of Ramadan which culminates with the Eid-El-Fitir Sallah prayers.

The Senator enjoined the Muslim Ummah to among others, pray for the peace of Plateau North and the nation at large and for God to help Nigeria overcome the evils of corruption, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping and bring an end to the plague of Corona virus across nations of the world.