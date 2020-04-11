Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged Christians in the North to remain firm with God as they celebrate Easter with the rest of the world.

Rev Pam in a statement in Jos on Saturday urged Christians to reflect on the death of Christ.

He urged them to anchor their faith in Christ and remain focus on his virtues of love, peace and sacrifice for mankind.

Rev Pam urged Christians to pray for God’s intervention to heal Nigeria and the world of the COVID-19 plague.

He admonished the Christian faithful and Church leaders in the North to observe Easter celebrations with joy and thank God Almighty for the sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged them to marks the Easter celebration in their homes in compliance with federal and state restrictions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rev Pam also urged citizens to respect and observe the social distancing and handwashing protocols.

He tasked the Christian faithful to fast and pray that God will deliver the world from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Northern CAN leader commended the federal and state governments for the measures taken so far to contain the viral pandemic from spreading to many places within the country and urged them to provide society’s most vulnerable people with palliatives.