Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged his Muslim counterparts to used the Eid-El-Fitri celebration to pray for peace and unity of the country.

Rev Pam in a statement Monday in Jos said the Sallah celebration is coming at a time that Nigeria needs unity.

“The Eid-El-Fitri Sallah celebrations by the Muslim faithful in the North and Nigeria as a whole came at a time Nigerians from all walks of life need to go down on their knees to pray for the peace and the unity of the nation for God to have mercy on the people of Nigeria and heal the land for the prosperity of the Nation.”

Rev Pam said the Muslim leaders and the faithful should use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, prosperity and rapid development in all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He tasked all Muslims in the country to put into practise the lessons they have learnt during the Ramadan fasting period to show love for one another and extend same to adherents of Christian religion.

He urged them to share whatever little thing they have for the celebration with the less privileged in the society as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.

Rev Pam used the occasion to felicitate with President Muhamadu Buhari and his family, and as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar at this year’s Sallah celebrations.

He charged them to continue to join other Nigerians to pray for the peace of the Northern states and the rest of Nigeria under the current dispensation in the country.