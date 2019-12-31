Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged Christians and Muslims in the North and the country as a whole to work harmoniously for the prosperity of the country in 2020.

Pam, in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, urged Northerners to bury their political, religious and ethnic differences and channel their energy towards revamping the turbulent economy of the region in the region in the interest of peace and unity.

“I wish to call on people in the North from both religious divides; the Christians and Muslims to join hands together in the New Year to work collectively for the prosperity of the North and Nigeria as a whole.

“I urge Christians living in 19 Northern states and FCT Abuja, to cross over from 2019 to the year 2020 with high hope that with God on our side, the New Year will be better for us in all areas of life than the previous year of 2019,” the statement said.

Rev Pam said the year 2020 is the beginning of a new decade and urged evil men in the country to turn away from their unholy activities that have brought untold hardship to innocent Nigerians.

He appealed to religious fundamentalists in the North to lay down their arms and embrace peace for the overall development of the North.

Rev Pam warned that the country cannot witness meaningful development where cases of attacks, killings, kidnapping and burning of properties of good citizens prevail.

He felicitated with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Governors and all those in positions of authority in the country.