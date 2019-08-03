Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has expressed worries over the increasing rate of killings between Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State.

He called on the ethnic nationalities to cease fire for the common good of the people. Rev Pam made the appeal yesterday during the inauguration of a newly-elected executives of Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN).

Pam said he has met with the governors of Taraba State and neighbouring Benue State to appeal to their citizens to have a rethink over the violence.

He urged the authorities to ensure that culprits of the unrest are brought to book. “I worried over the persistent killings between Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State, I have met with the governors of the two states on the need for the citizens to embrace peace.

“I charge you (PPPN) officials to put politics aside and work for peace. If violence erupts, it will not select who to be killed.”

Pam called on the Plateau State government to support the entire peace practitioners to enable them perform better. The PPPN is made up of 39 different civil society organizations both local and foreign.