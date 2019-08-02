Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakuba Pam, has expressed worries over the increasing rate of killings by Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State.

He called on the ethnic nationalities to cease fire for the common good of the people.

Rev Pam disclosed this during the inauguration of newly elected executives of Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN), held in Plateau State.

Pam said he had met the governors of Taraba and neigbouring Benue State and appealed to their citizens to have a rethink over the violence.

He urged the authorities to ensure that culprits of the unrest were brought to book.

“I worried over the persistent killings between Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State; I have met with the governors of the two states on the need for the citizens to embrace peace.

“I charged you (PPPN) officials to put politics aside and work for peace. If violence erupts, it will not select who to be kill.”

Pam called on the Plateau State government to support the entire peace practitioners to enable them to perform better.

Plateau Peace Practitioners Network constitutes 39 different civil society organisations both local and foreign.