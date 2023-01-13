From Gyang Bere, Jos

Female candidates vying for various positions under different political parties in the 19 Northern states in the country, have lamented the absence of good governance in the region.

They expressed readiness to address governance deficit in the respective constituencies if given the mandate to lead.

The candidates made the resolution on Friday in Jos during a 2 day capacity building training organized by Word Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) in collaboration with the European Union, held in Jos, Plateau State.

The female candidates in separate interviews, highlighted the challenges in their various states and the country including insecurity, poverty, infrastructural decay among others, expressed optimism that the challenges are surmountable.

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Action Congress in Benue State, Akase Vera said “We have a challenge of governance in the North which is affecting our people negatively. If you come to Benue State for instance, you will marvel at the level road dilapidation in various communities .

“The insecurity is so high that many people can no longer go to their farms or embark on any meaningful economic activity in a state that prides itself as The Food Basket of the Nation.Yet ,we have a government which ordinarily should not allow the prevailing situation.

” Our people need good governance and I believe that if given the chance as women,we will surely fix these challenges and that is why I have offered to bridge the gap by coming out as the deputy governorship candidate in the state on the platform of the AAC”

A House of Assembly candidate for Lere/Bura Tafawa Belewa constituency of Bauchi state on the platform of Action Alliance ,Dinatu Stephen described the participation of women in governance as crucial to the development of the country.

She said ” Women are known to make a difference anywhere they find themselves in leadership positions. The problem is that there is male dominance in governance positions which have not achieved the needed pact in the lives of the people. And that is why we are advocating for inclusion of more women in the governance affairs in this country and I believe we will use legislation to better the lives of our people”.

Another female candidate for Mangu South constituency of Plateau on the platform of the Social Democratic Party ,Kumbin Pringar called on the people to vote for female politicians in the coming elections to enable the make the desired difference that will lift their states and the country to greater heights

Team Lead of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Emmanuela Azu said the goal of the two day training was to ensure that there is an increase in women representation both at the legislative and executive positions across Nigeria.

“We hope to see more women emerge winners during the 2023 general elections “,Azu added .